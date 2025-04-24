Left Menu

Corruption Scandal: Brazilian Social Security Agency Under Fire

The Brazilian social security agency, INSS, is embroiled in a major corruption scandal as President Lula da Silva orders the dismissal of its head amidst allegations of improper fund deductions from pensioners. Authorities have seized assets worth over $175 million and issued multiple arrest warrants.

Corruption Scandal: Brazilian Social Security Agency Under Fire
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has taken decisive action against corruption by ordering the dismissal of Alessandro Stefanutto, head of the social security agency INSS, which is under investigation for alleged corrupt practices.

An extensive operation led to the seizure of over 1 billion reais in assets and the suspension of six officials from the agency. Numerous arrest warrants were issued across various states as investigators uncovered significant irregularities, including unauthorized deductions from pensioners' funds.

The INSS, responsible for managing pension and retirement payments, is alleged to have improperly deducted membership fees totaling 6.3 billion reais over recent years. Those involved may face serious charges including corruption and money laundering.

