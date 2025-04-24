Corruption Scandal: Brazilian Social Security Agency Under Fire

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has taken decisive action against corruption by ordering the dismissal of Alessandro Stefanutto, head of the social security agency INSS, which is under investigation for alleged corrupt practices.

An extensive operation led to the seizure of over 1 billion reais in assets and the suspension of six officials from the agency. Numerous arrest warrants were issued across various states as investigators uncovered significant irregularities, including unauthorized deductions from pensioners' funds.

The INSS, responsible for managing pension and retirement payments, is alleged to have improperly deducted membership fees totaling 6.3 billion reais over recent years. Those involved may face serious charges including corruption and money laundering.

(With inputs from agencies.)