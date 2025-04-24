Jordan's Faltering Ties: A Final Divorce with the Muslim Brotherhood

In a decisive move, Jordan has outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood and confiscated its assets, citing a plotted sabotage linked to the group. This action follows the arrest of 16 members allegedly trained and funded in Lebanon to attack targets within Jordan using rockets and drones.

Interior Minister Mazen Fraya confirmed that all Brotherhood activities are now banned and any support for the group will be prosecuted. Security forces have raided offices to seize documents, escalating the confrontation with the Islamist movement, which historically renounced violence.

This 'final divorce,' as described by political analyst Mohammed Khair Rawashdeh, marks the end of a long, fluctuating relationship between the Jordanian state and the Brotherhood, a group influential in Arab politics yet often opposed by other governments in the region.

