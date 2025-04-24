Left Menu

UK and Eni Greenlight Carbon Capture Pipeline for Climate Goals

The UK government and Italian energy company Eni plan to approve a 38-mile pipeline to capture carbon dioxide from industrial sites in Liverpool and Manchester for offshore storage. This move aligns with Britain's plan to fund carbon capture projects, aiming for net zero emissions by 2050.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 02:43 IST
UK and Eni Greenlight Carbon Capture Pipeline for Climate Goals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK government, in collaboration with Italian energy giant Eni, is poised to approve a pivotal 38-mile pipeline designed for the transport of carbon dioxide emissions from key industrial locations in Liverpool and Manchester to offshore storage sites.

This strategic decision will be formally announced on Thursday at a two-day energy security summit in London, sources privy to the project told the Financial Times. However, neither the UK government nor Eni immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

This pipeline is a significant component of Britain's broader strategy to curb industrial emissions, supported by an investment of up to 21.7 billion pounds over 25 years, aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 while fostering job creation in northern England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025