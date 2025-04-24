UK and Eni Greenlight Carbon Capture Pipeline for Climate Goals

The UK government, in collaboration with Italian energy giant Eni, is poised to approve a pivotal 38-mile pipeline designed for the transport of carbon dioxide emissions from key industrial locations in Liverpool and Manchester to offshore storage sites.

This strategic decision will be formally announced on Thursday at a two-day energy security summit in London, sources privy to the project told the Financial Times. However, neither the UK government nor Eni immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

This pipeline is a significant component of Britain's broader strategy to curb industrial emissions, supported by an investment of up to 21.7 billion pounds over 25 years, aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 while fostering job creation in northern England.

