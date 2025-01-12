Pope Francis Baptizes New Life Under Michelangelo's Masterpiece

Left Menu

Pope Francis baptized 21 babies in the Sistine Chapel, a tradition marking the end of Christmas at the Vatican. He emphasized the children's importance in the ceremony, which includes lighting a candle to symbolize enduring faith. The tradition recalls Jesus' baptism in the Jordan River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 12-01-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 16:47 IST
Pope Francis continued a cherished Vatican tradition on Sunday, baptizing 21 infants beneath Michelangelo's frescoes in the Sistine Chapel. The event marks a symbolic end to the Christmas period and celebrates the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan, as established by St John Paul II in 1981.

During the ceremony, the Pope underlined the significance of the children being the central figures, urging parents to ensure their comfort. He stated, "It is important that these children feel well... because today they are in charge and we must serve them with the Sacrament, with prayers."

The pontiff also handed a candle to each father, a symbol of Christian light, urging them to use it during tough times for guidance. This personal touch by Francis highlighted the inclusive and nurturing environment fostered during this sacred ritual.

