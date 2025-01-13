Nature Education Faces Peril As Wildfires Consume Southern California Landscapes

The relentless wildfires tearing through Southern California have wreaked havoc on cherished educational landscapes, leaving many families to grapple with the loss of these natural sanctuaries. For Irina Contreras and her daughter, outdoor learning offered respite during the pandemic, but now much of this refuge is engulfed in flames.

Known for fostering nature-based education, areas like Eaton Canyon have been extensively damaged or rendered inaccessible due to hazardous air quality. Richard Smart, from the Eaton Canyon Natural Area, highlighted the enormity of this loss for the community, as these places serve thousands of local students annually.

In response, schools across Los Angeles are temporarily closed due to compromised conditions, affecting educational routines. Experts like Lila Higgins emphasize the importance of following Indigenous leadership in recovery efforts. Community members hope to eventually restore these vital nature spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)