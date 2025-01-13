Farewell to Soap Opera Legend: Leslie Charleson Passes Away at 79

Leslie Charleson, renowned for her portrayal of Monica Quartermaine on the beloved soap opera 'General Hospital', has died at the age of 79. According to a report by Variety, Charleson succumbed to a prolonged illness on Sunday morning.

Frank Valentini, the executive producer of 'General Hospital', confirmed the news, expressing deep sadness. "With a heavy heart, I must announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson. Her nearly 50-year legacy on 'General Hospital' made her the heart of the Quartermaines and, indeed, the matriarch of our cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit, and charismatic presence," Valentini stated, extending condolences to her family and friends.

Charleson, who joined the daytime drama in 1977, faced health challenges in recent years. These challenges, including severe falls limiting her mobility and requiring her to use a walker, did not, however, dampen her spirit. Her early work included roles in series such as 'The Wild Wild West', 'Adam-12', 'Emergency!', and even 'Friends'. Charleson's absence from 'General Hospital' since December 2023 was noted due to these health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)