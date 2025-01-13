Left Menu

Weather Updates Go Digital for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims

The India Meteorological Department has launched a webpage for real-time weather updates during the Maha Kumbh, the largest religious gathering globally. This page offers temperature, wind, humidity, and air quality data, as well as forecasts for Prayagraj and nearby cities.

Updated: 13-01-2025 17:06 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has launched a new webpage offering real-time weather updates specifically for the Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering. The webpage aims to assist pilgrims with comprehensive weather information.

The Maha Kumbh commenced on Monday, drawing tens of lakhs of people to the Triveni Sangam, the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. The event will run until February 26.

The IMD's dedicated webpage provides critical data on temperature, wind chill, speed and direction, humidity, and air quality. It also includes hourly, three-hourly, and weekly weather forecasts for Prayagraj and nearby cities such as Ayodhya, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, and Varanasi. Forecasts predict generally cloudy skies with ongoing foggy conditions in Prayagraj and surrounding regions for the upcoming days.

