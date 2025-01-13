Social Media Resonates with #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh at Maha Kumbh 2025

The spiritual and cultural significance of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj was met with widespread engagement on social media, as the hashtag #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh trended all day. This unity-themed event was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

People from various backgrounds came together to share photos, videos, and their experiences on social media platforms X and Instagram, showing their participation in the Sangam Snan and emphasizing the event's spiritual importance. By afternoon, more than 70,000 users had used #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh, making it the most prominent trend of the day.

Influencers and politicians like former Amethi MP Smriti Irani and UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi contributed significantly to the visibility of this hashtag, aligning with the leaders' vision of unity. The celebration transcended distinctions of caste and creed, resonating with the Sanatan faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)