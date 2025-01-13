Uma Bharti Lauds Yogi Adityanath's Exceptional Maha Kumbh Arrangements

Uma Bharti, a senior BJP figure, commended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his outstanding arrangements at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the world's largest religious gathering. Arriving on Monday, Bharti praised the seamless facilities and enhanced security measures provided for the devotees.

The event, set to welcome over 40 crore people, including international visitors, spans 45 days and features unique celestial alignments occurring after 144 years. Bharti, who has attended the event since 1977, noted the superb arrangements, polite administration, and efficient management of the cold weather challenges.

In her post on X, Bharti hailed the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts, expressing gratitude on behalf of millions for the exceptional organization and management led by Adityanath. She highlighted the welcoming atmosphere from the railway station to the Kumbh site, characterizing it as blessed and divine.

(With inputs from agencies.)