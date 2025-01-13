Uma Bharti Lauds Yogi Adityanath's Exceptional Maha Kumbh Arrangements
Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organizing seamless facilities and security at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The event, expected to draw over 40 crore devotees, features rare celestial alignments occurring after 144 years, making it highly auspicious.
- Country:
- India
Uma Bharti, a senior BJP figure, commended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his outstanding arrangements at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the world's largest religious gathering. Arriving on Monday, Bharti praised the seamless facilities and enhanced security measures provided for the devotees.
The event, set to welcome over 40 crore people, including international visitors, spans 45 days and features unique celestial alignments occurring after 144 years. Bharti, who has attended the event since 1977, noted the superb arrangements, polite administration, and efficient management of the cold weather challenges.
In her post on X, Bharti hailed the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts, expressing gratitude on behalf of millions for the exceptional organization and management led by Adityanath. She highlighted the welcoming atmosphere from the railway station to the Kumbh site, characterizing it as blessed and divine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Temple-Mosque Disputes Shape Political Landscape in Uttar Pradesh
Policing the Kumbh: Madhya Pradesh Learns from Uttar Pradesh's Security Blueprint
AAP Women's Wing Protests Cash Handouts by BJP Leader
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP for 'Destruction' in Uttar Pradesh
Political Sparring Over Excavation Claims in Uttar Pradesh