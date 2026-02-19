Left Menu

Mosque Announcements During Ramzan Stir Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

The Uttar Pradesh government has reiterated its position on mosque announcements during Ramzan, asserting that Supreme Court restrictions on loudspeaker use remain in force. Samajwadi Party member Kamal Akhtar argued for the cultural significance of these announcements, while the government emphasized adhering to court mandates on noise levels.

Updated: 19-02-2026 19:15 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government clarified its stance on the use of loudspeakers for mosque announcements during Ramzan, amid ongoing debates in the state assembly. Despite cultural traditions, the government maintained adherence to Supreme Court rules on noise levels.

Samajwadi Party's Kamal Akhtar raised concerns about the importance of mosque announcements for the 'sehri' and 'iftar' timings, which have historical significance. He urged the government to reconsider in light of the cultural importance of these practices during Ramzan.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna reaffirmed commitment to Supreme Court mandates, highlighting modern timekeeping availability that diminishes the necessity for loudspeaker announcements. The debate continues as Akhtar calls for leniency while respecting legal standards.

