Devotional Surge: Uttar Pradesh's Pilgrim Boom

The Uttar Pradesh government has observed a remarkable increase in the number of devotees flocking to major pilgrimage centers across the state, including Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. Officials attribute this rise to improved infrastructure and facilities.

In a statement to the UP Legislative Council, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasized that there is no fixed fee for 'sugam darshan' at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, though some temples, like Kashi Vishwanath, have charges decided by their respective trusts.

The impact of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor has been profound, with visitor numbers skyrocketing from 77 lakh in 2017 to over 17 crore in 2025. Foreign pilgrim visits also saw growth, with near 4 lakh visitors recorded in recent years, showcasing the effectiveness of improved arrangements.

