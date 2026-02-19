Left Menu

Devotional Surge: Uttar Pradesh's Pilgrim Boom

The Uttar Pradesh government reports a significant rise in pilgrim numbers at major sites like Varanasi and Ayodhya. Improved infrastructure, foreign visitors' increase, and infrastructure development, like the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, are credited for the surge. No fees are set for 'sugam darshan' at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:24 IST
Devotional Surge: Uttar Pradesh's Pilgrim Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has observed a remarkable increase in the number of devotees flocking to major pilgrimage centers across the state, including Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. Officials attribute this rise to improved infrastructure and facilities.

In a statement to the UP Legislative Council, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasized that there is no fixed fee for 'sugam darshan' at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, though some temples, like Kashi Vishwanath, have charges decided by their respective trusts.

The impact of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor has been profound, with visitor numbers skyrocketing from 77 lakh in 2017 to over 17 crore in 2025. Foreign pilgrim visits also saw growth, with near 4 lakh visitors recorded in recent years, showcasing the effectiveness of improved arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

 Global
2
Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

 Global
3
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026