Left Menu

Tragedy and Triumph: A Mother's Struggle with Labor Pains in Uttar Pradesh

In Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, Nankai, a 35-year-old pregnant woman, used a kitchen knife to self-inflict an abdominal wound due to severe labor pains. Despite the ordeal, she delivered a healthy baby girl. She received immediate medical attention and was later referred to Lucknow for advanced treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:55 IST
Tragedy and Triumph: A Mother's Struggle with Labor Pains in Uttar Pradesh
woman
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic medical emergency in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, a 35-year-old pregnant woman took a desperate measure during labor. Confronted with excruciating pain, Nankai allegedly used a kitchen knife to self-inflict a serious abdominal wound. Nonetheless, she successfully delivered a healthy baby girl.

Neighbors, alarmed by her screams, rushed her to the Fakharpur Community Health Centre, where she underwent a normal delivery. However, Nankai's condition soon deteriorated due to a deep abdominal injury inflicted with a serrated knife.

Health officials arranged for her transfer to a district hospital, where the severity of her injuries necessitated further treatment at a more advanced facility in Lucknow. The incident, fueled by her husband's recent death, underscores her harrowing plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

 India
3
Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

 India
4
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026