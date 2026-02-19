Tragedy and Triumph: A Mother's Struggle with Labor Pains in Uttar Pradesh

In a dramatic medical emergency in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, a 35-year-old pregnant woman took a desperate measure during labor. Confronted with excruciating pain, Nankai allegedly used a kitchen knife to self-inflict a serious abdominal wound. Nonetheless, she successfully delivered a healthy baby girl.

Neighbors, alarmed by her screams, rushed her to the Fakharpur Community Health Centre, where she underwent a normal delivery. However, Nankai's condition soon deteriorated due to a deep abdominal injury inflicted with a serrated knife.

Health officials arranged for her transfer to a district hospital, where the severity of her injuries necessitated further treatment at a more advanced facility in Lucknow. The incident, fueled by her husband's recent death, underscores her harrowing plight.

