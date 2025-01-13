Army Chief's Vision Unveiled in 'Karam Kshetra': A New Era for Military Symbolism
Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi replaced a historic painting of Pakistan's 1971 war surrender with 'Karam Kshetra' in his Raisina Hills office. Created by Lt Col Thomas Jacob, the artwork symbolises India's civilisational and strategic evolution, sparking discussion among Army veterans.
In a move that stirred significant attention, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi has replaced an iconic painting from the 1971 war with a new artwork titled 'Karam Kshetra' at his office in Raisina Hills. The painting, once depicting Pakistan's surrender, has been criticized after its relocation to the Manekshaw convention centre last December.
The decision has drawn mixed reactions amongst Army veterans. 'Karam Kshetra', created by Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Jacob of the 28 Madras regiment, presents a broader perspective of the Army's evolution, capturing elements like the snow-capped Pangong Tso mountains and strategic figure Chanakya, representing the intertwining of military strength with age-old wisdom.
General Dwivedi justified the change, highlighting the Army's progression and its need to connect with India's historic eras. He emphasized the importance of symbolism in reflecting strategic adjustments, particularly against challenges from the northern front.
