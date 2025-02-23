Left Menu

Manipur's Urgent Call: Surrender Arms for Peace

Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh emphasized a seven-day period for voluntarily surrendering looted and illegal weapons. Following this, authorities will forcibly recover such arms. With over 250 deaths from ethnic violence, leaders aim for normalcy, urging people to give up arms for societal peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:00 IST
Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh has declared that the seven-day window to voluntarily surrender illegally held weapons is sufficient for individuals willing to relinquish arms. The government promises no punitive action during this period, intending to restore peace following violent ethnic conflicts that have claimed over 250 lives.

Singh, addressing reporters, emphasized the need for public disarmament, citing the danger posed by weapons in unauthorized hands. The administration remains committed to peace and normalcy in a state under President's rule since February, reflecting political instability.

The call for voluntary surrender comes as part of efforts to alleviate tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups. The government focuses on reopening highways and fostering societal understanding, aiming for a peaceful resolution to ongoing unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

