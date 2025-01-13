Left Menu

Ram Temple's 'Pratishtha Dwadashi': Marking Bharat's 'True Independence'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the significance of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of Bharat's 'true independence'. The event, marked a year from its completion on January 11, 2025, is celebrated as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:55 IST
In a significant proclamation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya symbolizes Bharat's 'true independence' from historical challenges.

Highlighting the one-year completion of this landmark event on January 11, 2025, Bhagwat urged that it be celebrated as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi'.

Bhagwat's address took place during the presentation of the National Devi Ahilya Award to Champat Rai, a key figure in the temple movement, acknowledging contributions to this historic endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

