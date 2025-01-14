Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Embraces Eco-Friendly Celebrations for Maha Kumbh and Makar Sankranti

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated Makar Sankranti and Maha Kumbh's first 'Amrit Snan' in Prayagraj, emphasizing eco-friendly practices. Adityanath encouraged avoiding single-use plastics and highlighted the festivals' cultural diversity. He prayed for unity and prosperity, urging people to maintain cleanliness at pilgrimage sites.

Yogi Adityanath Embraces Eco-Friendly Celebrations for Maha Kumbh and Makar Sankranti
On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings for Makar Sankranti and the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing the importance of eco-friendly festivities.

The CM urged the public to adopt sustainable practices, especially by avoiding single-use plastics, while celebrating these culturally rich occasions marked by millions across the country.

Emphasizing the event's spiritual significance, Adityanath underscored the unity these festivals inspire, aiming for a harmonious nation and pristine pilgrimage sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

