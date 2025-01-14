Yogi Adityanath Embraces Eco-Friendly Celebrations for Maha Kumbh and Makar Sankranti

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings for Makar Sankranti and the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing the importance of eco-friendly festivities.

The CM urged the public to adopt sustainable practices, especially by avoiding single-use plastics, while celebrating these culturally rich occasions marked by millions across the country.

Emphasizing the event's spiritual significance, Adityanath underscored the unity these festivals inspire, aiming for a harmonious nation and pristine pilgrimage sites.

