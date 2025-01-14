Left Menu

Pope Francis Unveils Candid Autobiography in Landmark Release

Pope Francis releases his candid autobiography revealing introspective insights and controversial decisions. The book delves into personal history and papal experiences, providing a unique glimpse into his thoughts on various issues, including reforms and controversies during his papacy.

Updated: 14-01-2025 10:39 IST

Pope Francis has taken an unprecedented step by releasing his autobiography, "Hope: The Autobiography," while he is still in office. Originally intended for publication posthumously, the book is now available worldwide, coinciding with the church's Holy Year.

The autobiography, drawn from years of conversations with Italian journalist Carlo Musso, provides insights into the pope's childhood in Buenos Aires and his papal priorities. Francis candidly reflects on personal regrets and challenging moments during his papacy, while defending his decisions, including financial reforms and the blessing of gay couples.

Released in over 80 countries, the autobiography reveals details of the 2013 conclave that elected him and shares moments of introspection, demonstrating transparency and a willingness to confront controversy head-on as he recounts his papal journey.

