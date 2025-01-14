Left Menu

Kho Kho Connect: Bonds and Sportsmanship Across Continents

Jaian Saunders and Anya Shah, teenage athletes from England of Indian descent, are redefining the landscape of Kho Kho. Participating in the Kho Kho World Cup in India, they see the sport as a connection to their heritage. England boasts a growing competitive structure influenced by Indian-origin players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a journey to reconnect with their roots, teenagers Jaian Saunders and Anya Shah from England are participating in the Kho Kho World Cup in India. This traditional Indian sport has not only allowed them to compete internationally but also to forge a deeper connection with their heritage.

Jaian, a 16-year-old with a background in athletics, embraced Kho Kho after missing out on the England national athletics team. His powerful athletic foundation has aided his swift progress in Kho Kho, where he plays for the England contingent largely comprised of Indian-origin and Nepalese players.

Anya Shah, who began playing Kho Kho at the age of nine, perceives the sport as a means of bonding with her Indian community and enjoys its simplicity and accessibility. Both players highlight the sport's growing popularity in England, especially in universities and communities led by Indian diaspora.

