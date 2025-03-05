Hate Crime in Florida: Indian-Origin Nurse Brutally Attacked in Psychiatric Ward

A 67-year-old Indian-origin nurse, Leela Lal, suffered a brutal attack in a Florida hospital, allegedly carried out by a patient. Local media reported that Lal was repeatedly punched by 33-year-old Stephen Eric Scantlebury, resulting in severe injuries that could cause her to lose her eyesight.

The attack, captured on video, showed Scantlebury making disparaging remarks about Indians. He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, with a hate crime enhancement that could result in harsher penalties if convicted. The incident has raised concerns within the Florida Nurses Association about the safety of healthcare workers.

The aftermath of the attack saw Lal being airlifted to St Mary's Medical Centre for urgent treatment. Witness testimonies during court proceedings revealed that the assault was swift, occurring in just a couple of minutes. Meanwhile, Scantlebury's detention hearings revealed a history of aggression, casting a spotlight on mental health issues and past violent behaviors.

(With inputs from agencies.)