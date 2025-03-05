Left Menu

Hate Crime in Florida: Indian-Origin Nurse Brutally Attacked in Psychiatric Ward

A 67-year-old Indian-origin nurse, Leela Lal, was violently attacked by a patient in a Florida hospital, which may lead to the loss of her eyesight. The attack, deemed a possible hate crime, highlights ongoing concerns about the safety of healthcare workers in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:30 IST
Hate Crime in Florida: Indian-Origin Nurse Brutally Attacked in Psychiatric Ward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A 67-year-old Indian-origin nurse, Leela Lal, suffered a brutal attack in a Florida hospital, allegedly carried out by a patient. Local media reported that Lal was repeatedly punched by 33-year-old Stephen Eric Scantlebury, resulting in severe injuries that could cause her to lose her eyesight.

The attack, captured on video, showed Scantlebury making disparaging remarks about Indians. He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, with a hate crime enhancement that could result in harsher penalties if convicted. The incident has raised concerns within the Florida Nurses Association about the safety of healthcare workers.

The aftermath of the attack saw Lal being airlifted to St Mary's Medical Centre for urgent treatment. Witness testimonies during court proceedings revealed that the assault was swift, occurring in just a couple of minutes. Meanwhile, Scantlebury's detention hearings revealed a history of aggression, casting a spotlight on mental health issues and past violent behaviors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web 3.0 and decentralized agentic super intelligence: A new era of digital autonomy

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025