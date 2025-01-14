Devotees Brave Cold for Holy Dip on Makar Sankranti

In the biting cold of Tuesday morning, a sea of devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri to take a ceremonial dip in the Ganga on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Organized by local religious bodies, large-scale Khichdi Prasad distribution added warmth to the otherwise chilly atmosphere.

With religious fervor running high, the administration ensured stringent security measures with the area segmented into zones and closely monitored through CCTV cameras.

