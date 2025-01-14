Left Menu

Devotees Brave Cold for Holy Dip on Makar Sankranti

A large crowd of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri despite the cold for Makar Sankranti. The event included food distribution organized by local committees. Security was tight, with the area divided for crowd management and monitored via CCTV.

Updated: 14-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:52 IST
In the biting cold of Tuesday morning, a sea of devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri to take a ceremonial dip in the Ganga on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Organized by local religious bodies, large-scale Khichdi Prasad distribution added warmth to the otherwise chilly atmosphere.

With religious fervor running high, the administration ensured stringent security measures with the area segmented into zones and closely monitored through CCTV cameras.

(With inputs from agencies.)

