Swedish artist Mikael Genberg's whimsical Moonhouse, a small red model home, is set to launch into space and land on the moon. Crafted from aluminum with special paint, it will travel with ispace's lunar lander on a SpaceX rocket, a project funded by donations and aligned with broader goals of space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:46 IST
Swedish Artist's Moonhouse to Launch into Space
  • Sweden

A Swedish artist's 25-year dream is about to become reality as his little red model house is launched into space and, potentially, placed on the moon's surface. Dubbed the 'Moonhouse', this art piece will journey onboard a Japanese-operated lunar lander via SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Artist Mikael Genberg, who is in Florida for the event, has long been inspired by the poetic vision of sending a Swedish-style miniature house to the moon. Constructed from aluminum and coated with space-certified paint, the Moonhouse showcases Genberg's signature artistic vision through a piece designed to outlast the confines of Earth.

Supported by donations totaling between USD 620,000 and USD 888,000, this ambitious project extends beyond art, seeking to echo the shared human aspiration for space expansion, as expressed by ispace Europe's CEO. If successful, the Moonhouse could stand on the lunar surface for eons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

