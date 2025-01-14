Swedish Artist's Moonhouse to Launch into Space

A Swedish artist's 25-year dream is about to become reality as his little red model house is launched into space and, potentially, placed on the moon's surface. Dubbed the 'Moonhouse', this art piece will journey onboard a Japanese-operated lunar lander via SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Artist Mikael Genberg, who is in Florida for the event, has long been inspired by the poetic vision of sending a Swedish-style miniature house to the moon. Constructed from aluminum and coated with space-certified paint, the Moonhouse showcases Genberg's signature artistic vision through a piece designed to outlast the confines of Earth.

Supported by donations totaling between USD 620,000 and USD 888,000, this ambitious project extends beyond art, seeking to echo the shared human aspiration for space expansion, as expressed by ispace Europe's CEO. If successful, the Moonhouse could stand on the lunar surface for eons.

(With inputs from agencies.)