Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi: A Trailblazer at Maha Kumbh Mela

In a historic event at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela, Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi became the first female saint in the 2,700-year Vishnuswami lineage to be honored with the title Bhaktimayi Meera Bai. This landmark recognition highlights her profound influence in the religious and cultural domains.

Present at the sacred gathering were hundreds of her foreign disciples, as well as 9 Mahamandaleshwars of foreign origin, who share her vision of spreading the eternal wisdom of Sanatan Dharma globally. Jagadguru Sai Maa's dynamic presence inspires people across continents through her teachings, powerful yajnas, and ancient Vedic rituals.

Sai Maa's global outreach extends beyond spiritual teachings. She has been a keynote speaker at international forums, advocate for humanitarian efforts, and author of transformative literature. Her work unites communities by fostering spiritual growth and providing essential support to vulnerable populations worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)