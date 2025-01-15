Left Menu

Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi: A Trailblazer at Maha Kumbh Mela

Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi made history as the first female saint of the Vishnuswami lineage to receive the title of Bhaktimayi Meera Bai at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh. With disciples worldwide, she promotes Sanatan Dharma globally, conducting transformative teachings, spiritual rituals, and humanitarian service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:41 IST
In a historic event at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela, Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi became the first female saint in the 2,700-year Vishnuswami lineage to be honored with the title Bhaktimayi Meera Bai. This landmark recognition highlights her profound influence in the religious and cultural domains.

Present at the sacred gathering were hundreds of her foreign disciples, as well as 9 Mahamandaleshwars of foreign origin, who share her vision of spreading the eternal wisdom of Sanatan Dharma globally. Jagadguru Sai Maa's dynamic presence inspires people across continents through her teachings, powerful yajnas, and ancient Vedic rituals.

Sai Maa's global outreach extends beyond spiritual teachings. She has been a keynote speaker at international forums, advocate for humanitarian efforts, and author of transformative literature. Her work unites communities by fostering spiritual growth and providing essential support to vulnerable populations worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

