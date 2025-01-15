Dangerous 'Manja' Strings Cast Shadow Over Makar Sankranti Festivities in Telangana

On the day of Makar Sankranti, an event steeped in tradition, the atmosphere in Telangana took a grim turn as three people suffered injuries from manja strings—razor-sharp threads often used in kite-flying competitions.

Among the victims was a police constable from Langar House traffic station, who endured a severe throat injury while traveling on a two-wheeler across Narayanguda flyover. Quick intervention from bystanders led to his immediate hospitalization and subsequent recovery.

The issue extends beyond isolated incidents; Hyderabad Police highlight the persistent threat of 'Chinese manja', known for its strength and abrasive coating. Despite its ban, this synthetic string's availability has led to numerous police actions, including the seizure of thousands of manja bobbins and arrests connected to the illegal trade in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)