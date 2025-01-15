Left Menu

Dangerous 'Manja' Strings Cast Shadow Over Makar Sankranti Festivities in Telangana

During the Makar Sankranti kite-flying festival in Telangana, manja strings caused multiple injuries, including one to a police constable. Despite bans, the sale of hazardous 'Chinese manja' persists, prompting police crackdowns. The string poses severe risks to public safety and wildlife, with illegal possession punishable by imprisonment and fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:13 IST
Dangerous 'Manja' Strings Cast Shadow Over Makar Sankranti Festivities in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

On the day of Makar Sankranti, an event steeped in tradition, the atmosphere in Telangana took a grim turn as three people suffered injuries from manja strings—razor-sharp threads often used in kite-flying competitions.

Among the victims was a police constable from Langar House traffic station, who endured a severe throat injury while traveling on a two-wheeler across Narayanguda flyover. Quick intervention from bystanders led to his immediate hospitalization and subsequent recovery.

The issue extends beyond isolated incidents; Hyderabad Police highlight the persistent threat of 'Chinese manja', known for its strength and abrasive coating. Despite its ban, this synthetic string's availability has led to numerous police actions, including the seizure of thousands of manja bobbins and arrests connected to the illegal trade in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025