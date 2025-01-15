Indian Filmmakers Shine at 2025 BAFTA Nominations with Groundbreaking Films

Payal Kapadia's acclaimed film 'All We Imagine As Light' has secured a nomination in the Best Film Not in English Language category at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. The British Academy revealed nominees across 25 categories, showcasing global cinema's finest works. The film joins international contenders from countries like Ireland, Germany, France, and Brazil.

Alongside Kapadia's success, films by Sandhya Suri and Karan Kandhari have garnered nominations for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer. Suri's 'Santosh', a gripping thriller set in Uttar Pradesh, and Kandhari's 'Sister Midnight', a dark comedy starring Radhika Apte, highlight the richness of Indian-origin storytelling in British cinema.

Also making waves is Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel's directorial debut, 'Monkey Man', inspired by the legendary Lord Hanuman. Patel's film navigates themes of revenge and justice within the backdrop of a troubled Mumbai. This emergence of Indian narratives reflects a growing recognition of diverse storytelling on prestigious international stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)