Hollywood Feud: Baldoni vs. Disney and Lively Over 'Nicepool'

Justin Baldoni engages Disney in a legal dispute over the 'Nicepool' character from the movie 'Deadpool & Wolverine.' He contends it's a portrayal meant to ridicule him amid allegations from co-star Blake Lively. Baldoni requests all documents related to 'Nicepool' to support his claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:26 IST
Justin Baldoni has escalated his legal battle by involving Disney in his ongoing dispute with 'It Ends With Us' co-star Blake Lively. Baldoni has requested the preservation of documents connected to the character 'Nicepool' from the Marvel movie 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' believing it caricatures him.

The character 'Nicepool,' portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, makes remarks that Baldoni claims are jabs at him, particularly in the context of his advocacy for women's stories. Baldoni's move comes amid sexual harassment allegations from Lively, who also accuses him of fat-shaming during their film's production.

Both Marvel and Disney have declined to comment, as have representatives for Reynolds and Lively, as reported by Variety. Baldoni, meanwhile, has filed a lawsuit against the New York Times for allegedly misrepresenting the allegations against him, with Lively filing a counter-lawsuit soon after.

(With inputs from agencies.)

