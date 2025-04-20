Streamlining Justice: Government's Legal Overhaul to Reduce Litigation

The law ministry has raised concerns about the 'ineffective' implementation of decisions meant for public welfare, cautioning that this could lead to legal disputes as excluded beneficiaries might seek judicial remedy. Highlighting the need to cut down on litigation involving the central government, it underscores the importance of efficient decision-making.

Data suggests the central government is embroiled in nearly seven lakh unresolved court cases. A document from the Union law ministry emphasizes that the goal of government decisions is to foster public good and enhance governance. However, failure to effectively implement these decisions may result in legal challenges, particularly from those who feel unfairly treated.

The Department of Legal Affairs has developed a directive for better litigation management, aiming to reduce legal cases involving the government. This includes streamlining legal procedures, minimizing unnecessary court appeals, and addressing issues in notifications, which all central ministries must adhere to.

