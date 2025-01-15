Left Menu

Chants Echo Across Hills: A Global Buddhist Gathering

Over 1,000 monks from 17 countries celebrated a five-day event in Odisha's Udaygiri and Ratnagiri hills, marking Guru Padmasambhava's memory. The gathering, organized by the Light of Buddha Dharma Foundation and the Odisha government, sought world peace and highlighted the region's rich Buddhist heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the hills of Udaygiri and Ratnagiri in Odisha's Jajpur district, the chants of 'Buddham Saranam Gacchami' resonate as over 1,000 monks and followers gather for world peace, honoring Guru Padmasambhava.

The Light of Buddha Dharma Foundation (LBDF) and the Odisha government hosted the event, drawing 1,382 monks from 17 countries. The inauguration took place on January 12, opened by Sikkim minister Ven Sonam Lama.

The event underscores Udaygiri's significance, believed to be where Guru Padmasambhava attained 'nirvana.' Local advocates aim for UNESCO Heritage status for the area's Buddhist Golden Triangle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

