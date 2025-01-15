Chants Echo Across Hills: A Global Buddhist Gathering

In the hills of Udaygiri and Ratnagiri in Odisha's Jajpur district, the chants of 'Buddham Saranam Gacchami' resonate as over 1,000 monks and followers gather for world peace, honoring Guru Padmasambhava.

The Light of Buddha Dharma Foundation (LBDF) and the Odisha government hosted the event, drawing 1,382 monks from 17 countries. The inauguration took place on January 12, opened by Sikkim minister Ven Sonam Lama.

The event underscores Udaygiri's significance, believed to be where Guru Padmasambhava attained 'nirvana.' Local advocates aim for UNESCO Heritage status for the area's Buddhist Golden Triangle.

(With inputs from agencies.)