Controversy Surrounds Attack on Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan

Maharashtra's Home Minister, Yogesh Kadam, claims the opposition is politicizing the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, attributing it to an attempted theft rather than a deeper conspiracy. The attack left Khan with serious injuries but he is now out of danger. Opposition member Jitendra Awhad suggests the attack was driven by fundamentalist motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:52 IST
Saif Ali Khan Image Credit: Wikipedia
Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, accused the opposition of politicizing the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Kadam maintained that the incident was merely an attempted theft and not driven by the actor's surname. Speaking to a TV channel, he assured that the culprit has been identified and will soon be caught.

Emphasizing Mumbai's safety, Kadam dismissed any allegations of police inefficiency, suggesting that the opposition was trying to tarnish the city's reputation. Actor Khan was attacked on Thursday, inside his Bandra apartment, by an intruder who managed to escape. The actor is recovering after emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad challenged the theft narrative, implying the attack was an assassination attempt due to Khan's severe injuries. He urged for deeper investigation, citing fundamentalist threats related to Khan's son's name, Taimur. The incident has sparked controversy over whether religious or political elements were involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

