Ongoing Maharashtra Arogya Mitras Strike Highlights Healthcare Workers' Plight

Arogya Mitras, a group of frontline healthcare professionals appointed by the Maharashtra government, are staging protests across the state, with their latest agitation occurring near the Latur collector's office. This ongoing strike is a plea for recognition and fair compensation.

Since Monday, these healthcare workers have been on an indefinite strike under the Maharashtra Arogya Mitras Karmchari Sanghatana banner, highlighting the neglect they face within the state's healthcare system despite their critical role in implementing major health schemes.

Among their primary demands are a revised monthly salary of Rs 26,000, along with allowances and leave entitlements in line with the Minimum Wages Act. Their cause has gained political backing, notably from the Nationalist Congress Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)