Tragic Collision on Maharashtra Roads: Two Dead, Three Injured
A tragic collision between a speeding truck and a car occurred in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuring three others. The accident involved Pramod Bain, who was transporting laborers to a worksite when the head-on crash happened. The truck driver was arrested.
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Bhandara district when a speeding truck collided head-on with a car, claiming two lives and injuring three others, according to police reports.
The accident struck at noon when Pramod Bain, 43, from Chamorshi in Gadchiroli district, was transporting a group of laborers to Kandri village in Tumsar tehsil. The car was traversing Gurda village in Lakhni tehsil when it encountered the truck emerging from the opposite direction.
The collision's impact was devastating, instantly killing Bain and another passenger, Pramod Rishi Pustode, 42, from Mahagaon, Gondia district. Three other travelers, Kalidas Pandre, 36, Dinesh Bankar, 28, and Nishant Meshram, 21, suffered critical injuries and were rushed to the District General Hospital in Bhandara. Authorities confirmed the arrest of truck driver Dilip Bisen following the crash.
