Tragic Family Incident in Gobichettipalayam: Entire Family Lost

A devastating family tragedy unfolded in Gobichettipalayam district, where a couple ended their lives by poison, tragically involving their two young children.

Dhanasekaran and Balamani mixed poison in a drink given to their children during a domestic dispute, prompting the children to alert neighbors after tasting it.

Swiftly taken to a local hospital, the family's lives could not be saved, leading to a police investigation into the heart-wrenching incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)