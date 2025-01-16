Tragic Family Incident in Gobichettipalayam: Entire Family Lost
In Gobichettipalayam, a couple committed suicide by poisoning themselves and their children due to ongoing domestic disputes. The children, after ingesting a small amount of poison, notified neighbors who sought medical help. Despite efforts, both the parents and children died. Police are investigating the case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:58 IST
A devastating family tragedy unfolded in Gobichettipalayam district, where a couple ended their lives by poison, tragically involving their two young children.
Dhanasekaran and Balamani mixed poison in a drink given to their children during a domestic dispute, prompting the children to alert neighbors after tasting it.
Swiftly taken to a local hospital, the family's lives could not be saved, leading to a police investigation into the heart-wrenching incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
