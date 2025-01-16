Left Menu

Banana Ban: Protecting Hampi's Historic Shrine and Elephant

The 7th-century Virupaksha temple in Hampi has banned bananas to prevent devotees from overfeeding the temple elephant and littering the premises with banana peels. The ban aims to protect the temple, elephant, and visitors. The management urges understanding and warns against misinterpreting the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hampi | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:00 IST
Bornean elephants Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The historic Virupaksha temple in Hampi has imposed a ban on bananas within its premises to prevent devotees from overfeeding the temple elephant and littering the revered site with peels.

According to Hanaumantappa, the temple's endowment officer, the decision was made for the welfare of the elephant, the cleanliness of the temple, and the safety of the visitors. ''We observed that overzealous devotees often leave behind banana peels and even plastic bags, creating an unsuitable environment,'' he stated.

Despite receiving numerous inquiries regarding the ban, the temple management urges people to comprehend that this decision is based solely on the events occurring within their premises, not intending to spark controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

