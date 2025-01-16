Conan O'Brien: From 'Tonight' Turmoil to Twain Triumph

Conan O'Brien has been announced as the latest recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy.

The announcement comes as O'Brien, 61, prepares to host this year's Academy Awards, just weeks before the Mark Twain ceremony in March.

O'Brien's career, marked by his unique comedic style and resilience through public setbacks, has etched his name alongside other luminaries of comedy.

