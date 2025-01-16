Conan O'Brien: From 'Tonight' Turmoil to Twain Triumph
Comedian Conan O'Brien was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy. Known for his dynamic career, O'Brien moved from a 'Late Night' host to the 'Tonight Show' and, later, a new era with a show on TBS. His journey exemplifies resilience and reinvention.
Conan O'Brien has been announced as the latest recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy.
The announcement comes as O'Brien, 61, prepares to host this year's Academy Awards, just weeks before the Mark Twain ceremony in March.
O'Brien's career, marked by his unique comedic style and resilience through public setbacks, has etched his name alongside other luminaries of comedy.
