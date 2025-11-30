Left Menu

Remembering Mysore Srikantayya Umesh: A Legendary Career in Kannada Cinema

Veteran Kannada actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh passed away at 80 due to a prolonged illness. With a career spanning over five decades and more than 350 films, Umesh was honored with the Karnataka State Film Award and the Karnataka Nataka Akademi Award for his remarkable contributions to cinema and theatre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:52 IST
Veteran Kannada actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh has passed away at the age of 80, following a prolonged illness, according to family sources.

Known for his versatile acting prowess, Umesh's illustrious career in the Kannada film industry spanned over five decades, with appearances in more than 350 films.

Born in Mysuru, Umesh began acting at age four, eventually gaining fame with roles in films like 'Makkala Rajya' and 'Katha Sangama'. His contributions to art earned him the Karnataka State Film Award and the Karnataka Nataka Akademi Award. Tributes poured in from political leaders and fellow actors, who lauded his legacy in Kannada cinema.

