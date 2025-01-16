Manhunt in Mumbai: Bollywood Star Stabbed in Early Morning Intrusion

Authorities in Mumbai have launched a massive manhunt following a brazen attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday at Khan's upscale Bandra residence.

The police have mobilized 20 teams to track down the intruder, who managed to stab Khan and two other individuals during a burglary attempt. CCTV footage from the building's Satguru Sharan apartment depicts the suspect, armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade, fleeing the scene.

Beyond Khan, a staff nurse and a domestic help suffered injuries. Investigators, piecing together evidence from the footage and witness statements, are examining if the suspect has a criminal record and are leveraging networks of informers and technical support to apprehend him.

