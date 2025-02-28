Delhi Police Cracks Burglary with Facial Recognition Tech

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have successfully cracked a burglary case by employing facial recognition system technology. Two men have been taken into custody in connection with the crime, police officials announced on Friday.

The investigation commenced after a PCR call on February 16 reported a burglary at a residence in Mukherjee Nagar, Northwest Delhi. Naveen Kumar Chopra, the complainant, alerted authorities about the theft of gold items from his home, prompting the police to register an FIR and launch a thorough investigation.

Upon examining CCTV footage, police identified the suspect as Imran, a 28-year-old habitual offender from Timarpur. A subsequent raid led to Imran's arrest, and he confessed to selling the stolen jewellery to goldsmith Sachin Verma. Verma was also arrested, and authorities are working to recover the remaining stolen assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)