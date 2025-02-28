Delhi Police Cracks Burglary with Facial Recognition Tech
Delhi Police used facial recognition technology to solve a burglary case, resulting in the arrest of two men. Stolen cash, diamonds, and pearls were recovered. The suspects were identified through CCTV footage, leading to arrests and the recovery of additional stolen items. The investigation continues.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have successfully cracked a burglary case by employing facial recognition system technology. Two men have been taken into custody in connection with the crime, police officials announced on Friday.
The investigation commenced after a PCR call on February 16 reported a burglary at a residence in Mukherjee Nagar, Northwest Delhi. Naveen Kumar Chopra, the complainant, alerted authorities about the theft of gold items from his home, prompting the police to register an FIR and launch a thorough investigation.
Upon examining CCTV footage, police identified the suspect as Imran, a 28-year-old habitual offender from Timarpur. A subsequent raid led to Imran's arrest, and he confessed to selling the stolen jewellery to goldsmith Sachin Verma. Verma was also arrested, and authorities are working to recover the remaining stolen assets.
