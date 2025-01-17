Maha Kumbh: A Political Canvas of Unity and Constitutional Reverence

At the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit underscored the unity guaranteed by the Constitution by distributing its copies to sanitation workers. This event is part of the party's 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' campaign celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution, particularly focusing on Dalits.

The political landscape surrounding this initiative is vibrant, with opposition parties like Congress and Samajwadi Party injecting their strategies into the mix, from rallies to tributes. Prominent leaders call for action against perceived threats to the Constitution's integrity, while political posturing dominates the discourse.

Despite setbacks in achieving a solo mandate, as seen in the regional party alliances, the BJP continues to push community outreach efforts, such as this one at the Maha Kumbh. Meanwhile, other parties rally around caste-related issues, adding to the rich tapestry of political maneuvers as all seek to bolster their positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)