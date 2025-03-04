Left Menu

Ravinder Indraj Singh's Commitment to Uplift Dalits and Marginalized Communities

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has vowed to focus on effectively implementing welfare schemes for Dalits and marginalized communities. He paid respects to Dr Ambedkar and Lord Buddha and pledged to support Prime Minister Modi's vision, emphasizing the Delhi government's commitment to advancing Ambedkar's ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:19 IST
Ravinder Indraj Singh's Commitment to Uplift Dalits and Marginalized Communities
Ravinder Indraj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister, Ravinder Indraj Singh, took charge of his new office with a strong commitment to advancing the welfare of Dalits and marginalized communities. During his first day at the Secretariat, Singh paid tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Lord Buddha, emphasizing the importance of their teachings in shaping his policies.

Minister Singh announced that the Delhi government would ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes designed to uplift underprivileged communities. He reaffirmed the alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and expressed dedication to continue promoting the ideologies of Dr. Ambedkar.

Additionally, Minister Singh cited the first Cabinet meeting's fulfillment of promises, notably the announcement of the Ayushman scheme to provide free medical treatment for the needy. Law, Justice, and Labour Minister Kapil Mishra echoed this commitment, further underscoring efforts to support Dalits and the underprivileged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025