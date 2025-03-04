Ravinder Indraj Singh's Commitment to Uplift Dalits and Marginalized Communities

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister, Ravinder Indraj Singh, took charge of his new office with a strong commitment to advancing the welfare of Dalits and marginalized communities. During his first day at the Secretariat, Singh paid tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Lord Buddha, emphasizing the importance of their teachings in shaping his policies.

Minister Singh announced that the Delhi government would ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes designed to uplift underprivileged communities. He reaffirmed the alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and expressed dedication to continue promoting the ideologies of Dr. Ambedkar.

Additionally, Minister Singh cited the first Cabinet meeting's fulfillment of promises, notably the announcement of the Ayushman scheme to provide free medical treatment for the needy. Law, Justice, and Labour Minister Kapil Mishra echoed this commitment, further underscoring efforts to support Dalits and the underprivileged.

