Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Film in Punjab

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' faces opposition in Punjab, with protests and calls for a ban from Sikh organizations and politicians. Allegations of misrepresentation of the Sikh community and the film's portrayal of characters have fueled tensions, resulting in restricted screenings and demands for government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:16 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Film in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' was not screened in Punjab on Friday due to protests by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Sikh organizations, who demand a ban, alleging misrepresentation of their community. The actor, who directed, wrote, and produced the film, described these actions as 'harassment'.

Protests were held outside cinemas and malls across major cities like Ludhiana, Amritsar, and others. Police were deployed in cinemas statewide, while protesters wielded black flags and placards, demanding the film's prohibition. SGPC leaders criticized the Punjab government's inaction, claiming the film aims to disrupt Punjab's peace.

Despite the controversy and restricted screenings, the film was released nationwide. It focuses on the 21-month Emergency period imposed by Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977. Political figures and organizations demanded a complete ban, citing risks of communal disharmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025