Controversy Erupts Over Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Film in Punjab
Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' faces opposition in Punjab, with protests and calls for a ban from Sikh organizations and politicians. Allegations of misrepresentation of the Sikh community and the film's portrayal of characters have fueled tensions, resulting in restricted screenings and demands for government intervention.
- Country:
- India
Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' was not screened in Punjab on Friday due to protests by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Sikh organizations, who demand a ban, alleging misrepresentation of their community. The actor, who directed, wrote, and produced the film, described these actions as 'harassment'.
Protests were held outside cinemas and malls across major cities like Ludhiana, Amritsar, and others. Police were deployed in cinemas statewide, while protesters wielded black flags and placards, demanding the film's prohibition. SGPC leaders criticized the Punjab government's inaction, claiming the film aims to disrupt Punjab's peace.
Despite the controversy and restricted screenings, the film was released nationwide. It focuses on the 21-month Emergency period imposed by Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977. Political figures and organizations demanded a complete ban, citing risks of communal disharmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
