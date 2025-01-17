Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Receives Positive Viewer Feedback Despite Slow Start

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' opens in theaters, depicting Indira Gandhi's historic Emergency period. While initial box office numbers seem low, viewers praise its storytelling and performances. With viewers from Shimla and Kanpur voicing excitement, the film is deemed a must-watch, showcasing Ranaut's exemplary talent as an actress and director.

Updated: 17-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:23 IST
Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Receives Positive Viewer Feedback Despite Slow Start
Emergency poster (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

On January 17, actress and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated film 'Emergency' premiered in theaters. Despite a slow initial turnout at the box office, early reviews from audiences are overwhelmingly positive. Directed by Ranaut, the political drama centers on the historic Emergency period declared by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977.

In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, moviegoers expressed their reactions after the first half. Shyam, an attendee, remarked to ANI, "The first half was really good. The characters have been portrayed well, the cinematography is impressive, and the acting is excellent. So far, I'm enjoying it." Another viewer, Nikhil, shared his praise, emphasizing the portrayal of events leading up to 1975, and called it a vital watch for the younger generation to learn about India's past.

Responses mirrored these sentiments in Kanpur, where audiences had high praise for the film. A fan named Garvit acclaimed Ranaut's dual role as actress and director, citing her portrayal of Indira Gandhi as exceptional. Rajkumar echoed this sentiment, expressing hopes for more such films from Ranaut in the future. The movie also stars renowned actors Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

