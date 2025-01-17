Bengali Cinema Revival: 'Bohurupi' and 'Khadaan' Break Box Office Records

The vibrant Bengali film industry is witnessing a remarkable revival, thanks to two blockbuster hits: 'Bohurupi' and 'Khadaan'. These films have not only set record box office collections but have also brought much-needed joy to cinema hall owners and distributors.

'Bohurupi', a bank heist thriller directed by Shibaprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, continues its strong run with a collection of Rs 17.95 crore over a span of 13 weeks. Director Mukherjee expressed gratitude towards audiences for the overwhelming support, saying that the film's popularity remains solid, particularly over weekends.

Meanwhile, 'Khadaan', a gripping action drama set in Bengal's coal mine region of Asansol, is leading the box office. Directed by Soojit Dutta and starring the celebrated Bengali actor Dev, the film grossed Rs 15 crore within three weeks. Both movies signal a promising trend for Bengali cinema as the industry seeks post-pandemic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)