Bengali Cinema Revival: 'Bohurupi' and 'Khadaan' Break Box Office Records

'Bohurupi' and 'Khadaan', two Bengali films, have achieved record box office success, revitalizing cinema halls. 'Bohurupi', directed by Shibaprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, earned Rs 17.95 crore in 13 weeks. 'Khadaan', directed by Soojit Dutta, grossed Rs 15 crore in three weeks, bringing hope for Bengali cinema post-COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant Bengali film industry is witnessing a remarkable revival, thanks to two blockbuster hits: 'Bohurupi' and 'Khadaan'. These films have not only set record box office collections but have also brought much-needed joy to cinema hall owners and distributors.

'Bohurupi', a bank heist thriller directed by Shibaprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, continues its strong run with a collection of Rs 17.95 crore over a span of 13 weeks. Director Mukherjee expressed gratitude towards audiences for the overwhelming support, saying that the film's popularity remains solid, particularly over weekends.

Meanwhile, 'Khadaan', a gripping action drama set in Bengal's coal mine region of Asansol, is leading the box office. Directed by Soojit Dutta and starring the celebrated Bengali actor Dev, the film grossed Rs 15 crore within three weeks. Both movies signal a promising trend for Bengali cinema as the industry seeks post-pandemic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

