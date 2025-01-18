Left Menu

Soaring New Heights: J&K's NCC Air Squadron Takes Off

The 1 J&K Air Squadron of the National Cadet Corps marked a historic milestone with its first flight in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Led by Wing Commander Nitin Yadav, the squadron aims to enhance cadet training in aviation, fostering leadership and career readiness for future roles in defense and civilian sectors.

  • India

The 1 J&K Air Squadron, part of the National Cadet Corps, achieved a significant milestone with its inaugural flight in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. The event, lauded by officials, represents a landmark moment for cadet training in the region.

Wing Commander Nitin Yadav, the squadron's first Commanding Officer, emphasized the importance of this venture. Equipped with microlight aircraft, the squadron is dedicated to providing cadets with practical aviation experience, enhancing leadership skills, and preparing them for future roles in both the armed forces and civilian sectors.

The maiden flight offered a transformative experience, with cadets like Siya Kotwal and Aviral expressing their newfound inspiration and aspirations to join the armed forces. The squadron's efforts are set to broaden training opportunities and contribute importantly to national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

