Giraffe Learning Opens Admissions for 2026, Celebrating Student Success

Giraffe Learning, a key player in Bangalore's educational landscape, has commenced admissions for its 2026 batch. Renowned for its coaching in PUC, CET, NEET, and JEE Main, the center partners with top colleges like Mount Carmel and St. Joseph's to provide invaluable academic support.

This year, the institute witnessed outstanding results; Ananya Prashant achieved a 98.5% score, topping the PCMB stream. Founder Thomas Abraham, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, praised students' hard work, marking a new chapter of success.

With admissions underway, Giraffe Learning focuses on catering to students from varied backgrounds, aiming to surpass previous collaborative records. As they welcome the incoming class, personalized guidance remains a cornerstone of their mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)