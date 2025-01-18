Aadivasi.org: Transforming Gifts into Social Impact

Left Menu

Aadivasi.org, founded by Dr. Bikrant Tiwary, is a unique platform that redefines gifting through social impact. Collaborating with over 500 tribal artisans, it offers handcrafted items as rewards for actions like tree planting or sponsoring meals. This initiative aims to preserve art forms and uplift communities sustainably.

Updated: 18-01-2025 17:36 IST
New Delhi [India], January 18: Aadivasi.org is revolutionizing the concept of gifting with a focus on social impact and sustainability. Founded by Dr. Bikrant Tiwary, the platform offers handcrafted tribal art in exchange for contributions to social and environmental causes rather than monetary transactions.

Dr. Tiwary and co-founder Ms. Supriya Patil have created a unique model where every gift is earned through meaningful actions like planting trees, sponsoring mid-day meals, or supporting educational initiatives. This approach serves both to preserve India's rich heritage and to empower tribal communities.

The initiative has already collaborated with over 500 artisans across 10 states, providing sustainable livelihoods while promoting India's craftsmanship. As businesses and individuals embrace this model, Aadivasi.org continues to expand its impact, making every gift a story of positive change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

