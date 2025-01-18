Left Menu

Dakota Johnson Visits Mumbai Temple Ahead of Coldplay's India Tour Kickoff

Dakota Johnson was seen at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with Bollywood stars Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Oberoi ahead of Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres World Tour'. The band is set to perform multiple shows across India, starting with three concerts in Mumbai and extending to Ahmedabad.

Dakota Johnson Visits Mumbai Temple Ahead of Coldplay's India Tour Kickoff
Dakota Johnson, Sonali Bendre (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Dakota Johnson made a surprise visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Saturday alongside Bollywood actresses Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Oberoi. Johnson's temple visit came as she and Coldplay's Chris Martin prepared for the band's highly anticipated 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' performances in India.

The celebrities were seen engaging in conversation as they approached the temple, with Johnson donning a stylish navy blue ethnic ensemble complemented by an orange dupatta. Accompanying her were Sonali Bendre, elegantly clad in a beige suit with an orange shawl, and Gayatri Oberoi, also in traditional attire, with security personnel in tow.

This cultural outing precedes Coldplay's scheduled concerts in Mumbai, set to captivate audiences over three days at DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21. Fans can expect live performances by Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal before Coldplay takes the stage.

Organized by BookMyShow Live, Coldplay's India tour will continue at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. Following their Indian leg, the band will embark on their Hong Kong tour in April, with additional performances slated for South Korea in the same month.

The renowned British rock band, cherished globally for their hit songs, features Chris Martin on vocals and piano, Jonny Buckland on guitar, Guy Berryman on bass, Will Champion on drums and percussion, along with manager Phil Harvey. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

