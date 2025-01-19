First Phase of Hamas-Israel Ceasefire: Three Hostages to be Released

In a significant development, Palestinian militant group Hamas stated on Sunday that it plans to release three Israeli women held hostage. This move is part of the initial stage of a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The identities of the women, Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari, were disclosed by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, though Israel has not officially confirmed their names. Their release is expected after 4 p.m. (1400 GMT).

Each of the hostages endured traumatic experiences. Gonen, a 23-year-old dancer, was abducted from a music festival and injured. Steinbrecher, a 30-year-old veterinary nurse, was taken from her Kibbutz. Damari, 28 and of British-Israeli descent, was kidnapped from her home; her family details her ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)