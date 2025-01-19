Left Menu

First Phase of Hamas-Israel Ceasefire: Three Hostages to be Released

Hamas has announced the release of three Israeli female hostages as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel. The women, Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari, were abducted during attacks. Each faced harrowing experiences, including gunfire and captivity in Gaza, before their scheduled release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Palestinian militant group Hamas stated on Sunday that it plans to release three Israeli women held hostage. This move is part of the initial stage of a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The identities of the women, Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari, were disclosed by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, though Israel has not officially confirmed their names. Their release is expected after 4 p.m. (1400 GMT).

Each of the hostages endured traumatic experiences. Gonen, a 23-year-old dancer, was abducted from a music festival and injured. Steinbrecher, a 30-year-old veterinary nurse, was taken from her Kibbutz. Damari, 28 and of British-Israeli descent, was kidnapped from her home; her family details her ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

