Mumbai Stabbing Sheds Light on Possible International Conspiracy in Bollywood Attack
Mumbai Police arrested a Bangladeshi man for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan in a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence. Preliminary investigations indicate that the man was unaware he had broken into a Bollywood star's home. Police are probing potential international links, while a court has put the suspect in custody.
A Bangladeshi national, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan during an attempted burglary at Khan's Bandra residence.
Authorities are investigating to determine if there is an international conspiracy involved, as the suspect's intentions seem to have been primarily theft. Shehzad reportedly scaled the building to enter Khan's apartment, resulting in a confrontation where Khan was stabbed but is reportedly recovering well.
The crime has led police to trace Shehzad's movements, analyzing extensive CCTV footage to locate him at a labor camp in Thane. His illegal entry from Bangladesh and subsequent stay in India are also under scrutiny.
