Tragedy at Keri: Unapproved Paragliding Claims Two Lives in Goa

In a tragic turn of events at Goa's Keri plateau, two lives were lost during an unauthorised paragliding event this past weekend. Authorities revealed that Pune resident Shivani Dable, 27, and Nepalese instructor Sumal Nepali, 26, perished when their paraglider plummeted into a ravine.

The Goa tourism department underscored that it had not sanctioned paragliding activities at the location, emphasizing that the activity was conducted illegally. The Mandrem police have booked Shekhar Raizada, the operator of the adventure sports company, for endangering human life. The tragedy prompted a statement from the tourism department offering condolences to the victims' families.

Emphasizing safety, the department urged tourists and operators to engage only with licensed and authorized services. An inquiry is set to investigate the incident, with strict consequences for those accountable for the unauthorized operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)