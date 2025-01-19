Left Menu

Tragedy at Keri: Unapproved Paragliding Claims Two Lives in Goa

The Goa tourism department clarified no permission was granted for paragliding at Keri plateau, following a tragic accident that killed two individuals. The victims, a tourist and her instructor, were involved in an illegal adventure sport. Authorities have booked the company owner for endangering human life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:14 IST
Tragedy at Keri: Unapproved Paragliding Claims Two Lives in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events at Goa's Keri plateau, two lives were lost during an unauthorised paragliding event this past weekend. Authorities revealed that Pune resident Shivani Dable, 27, and Nepalese instructor Sumal Nepali, 26, perished when their paraglider plummeted into a ravine.

The Goa tourism department underscored that it had not sanctioned paragliding activities at the location, emphasizing that the activity was conducted illegally. The Mandrem police have booked Shekhar Raizada, the operator of the adventure sports company, for endangering human life. The tragedy prompted a statement from the tourism department offering condolences to the victims' families.

Emphasizing safety, the department urged tourists and operators to engage only with licensed and authorized services. An inquiry is set to investigate the incident, with strict consequences for those accountable for the unauthorized operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025