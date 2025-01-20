Shreya Ghoshal's Emotional Reunion with Coldplay in Mumbai
Singer Shreya Ghoshal attended Coldplay's Mumbai concert for the second time, sharing her emotional experience on social media. Accompanied by her husband and her father, the event allowed her to relive fond memories. Coldplay performed popular tracks, including 'Fix You', leaving a lasting impression on attendees.
Singer Shreya Ghoshal described her latest experience at Coldplay's Mumbai concert as 'spectacular'.
Attending the concert with her husband and 70-year-old father, Ghoshal shared moments filled with nostalgia and emotion, particularly when 'Fix You' was played.
The concert marks Coldplay's second appearance in India, drawing fans and evoking memories of their 2016 performance in the country.
