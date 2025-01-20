Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Stabbing Suspect Nabbed Amid Mumbai Manhunt

A Bangladeshi national was arrested by Mumbai Police after allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra apartment. Identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, he was planning to flee upon seeing his image on news channels. Police arrested him using CCTV footage and digital footprints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:06 IST
A Bangladeshi national, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, was arrested by Mumbai Police after allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan. The arrest followed an intense manhunt involving extensive examination of CCTV footage and digital traces, leading to his capture in Thane.

The suspect reportedly panicked upon seeing his image broadcast across various news channels and sought to escape to Bangladesh. He was eventually tracked down after police managed to connect him with a motorcycle crossing in Andheri, using advanced surveillance techniques.

The shocking attack on Khan raised serious security concerns and motives behind targeting the celebrity. Authorities persist in matching fingerprints collected from the crime scene with those of the suspect as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

